Baseball cap-wearing visitor William S. from Apple Valley strolled into a Las Vegas casino, played his cards right and walked away with two jackpots for a combined total of just under $130,000.

A baseball cap-wearing visitor from Apple Valley strolled into a Las Vegas casino, played his cards right and walked away with two jackpots for a combined total of just under $130,000.

Officials with the STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower stated that William S. was the player from Apple Valley who played Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em on Sunday, FOX5 reported.

The bearded card wizard from the High Desert scored two progressive jackpots with the same hand.

The first time, William made a $5 progressive bet, winning $114,001. The second time, he made another $1 progressive bet to win $14,900, FOX5 said.

Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em

Ultimate Texas Hold’em is dealt at 53 Las Vegas casinos, with the minimum bet starting at $5, according to Vegas Advantage.

The game is available on the Strip, downtown, and at local casinos. The $10 games are even more plentiful.

Some of the upscale resorts require a $15 or $25 minimum bet for Ultimate Texas Hold’em during slow hours.

The best table game in terms of the lowest house advantage is Ultimate Texas Hold’em. It won the 2023 Vegas Best Advantage Award for non-blackjack table games.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley card player hits jackpot twice in Las Vegas