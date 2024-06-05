Apple Valley Animal Services awarded national grant for medicines, vaccines

Apple Valley Animal Services is among 20 animal care groups across the country to receive free medicines and vaccines through the inaugural round of grants provided by two national animal welfare organizations.

The High Desert animal services agency will receive medications to treat fleas, ticks and heartworm disease, along with essential vaccines and antibiotics, to help serve the dogs and cats in its care, according to a joint statement from pet health products company Zoetis and animal welfare advocacy group Adopt a Pet, which are sponsoring the grant program.

"The grants are part of an exclusive pet health partnership aimed at improving access to care and resources for pets, shelters, rescues, and veterinary healthcare teams across the United States," the statement said. "A second group of recipients will be announced later this year."

A cat and dog, pictured in an undated photo.

Apple Valley Animal Services was the only awardee selected in California.

Zoetis Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Operations Ester Banque said her company was proud to support animal welfare groups "who are working tirelessly to keep pets safe and healthy while they transition to their forever homes."

"Vaccines and preventatives are the foundational elements of pet healthcare. Our partnership with Adopt a Pet provides shelter pets and the people who care for them with the products they need for a happy, healthy life once they are adopted," she said.

Another round of grant recipients is scheduled to be announced in the fall, organizers said.

More: Hesperia, Barstow animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions during one-day event

More information on the program, including details on how organizations can apply for consideration, can be found online at adoptapet.com/blog/pro/zoetis-petcare-grants.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley Animal Services awarded national grant