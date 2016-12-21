How To Find Apple Stores Stocking AirPods

Consumers might finally get their hands on the Apple AirPods in the holiday season.

Apple’s AirPods, the wireless earphones, have finally gone on sale in the U.S. after a two-month delay. Since the earphones are expected to run out of stock online due to the pent-up demand, Apple has also stocked its brick-and-mortar stores with the device.

The earphones were launched in September and went on pre-order last week in limited quantities.

If you can’t find a pair online, it is not advisable to stand in a queue outside an Apple Store unless you know of the availability of the AirPods. There is a way to know in advance where the closest Apple store is and whether it still has the earphones in stock.

iStockNow.com is a website which will provide users live inventory updates for Apple products at all Apple stores around the world. The website will also show the stock of iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches along with AirPods. The site also regularly refreshes according to the Apple inventory at the stores.

To find the availability of the device, you simply need to zoom in to the map on to your location and look for a location sign going up and down indicating that the device is available at the Apple Store at the location.

If the sign turns green, you can order Apple devices online and pick them up at the local store. iStocknow is also working on providing users notification via email which will inform them as soon as their desired product becomes available at the local store.

