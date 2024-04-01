Apple River stabbing trial begins with photos of confrontation that left Stillwater teen fatally wounded

Opening statements in the murder trial of Nicolae Miu began with the prosecution showing still video images of the deadly confrontation on the Apple River, including ones of him grabbing his pocketknife on the side of his swim trunks and later holding a weapon with the blade exposed.

Miu, now 54, is on trial in St. Croix County Circuit Court in Hudson for the killing of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman — an act caught on cellphone video — and the wounding of three men and a woman during a chaotic river confrontation in Somerset, Wis., on July 30, 2022.

Witnesses told authorities that Miu had been bothering young women and girls on the popular tubing river while he was carrying goggles and a snorkel mask. But Miu said he acted to defend himself after he was attacked while searching for his friend’s lost phone that was in a waterproof floating bag.

“Senseless and horrific acts of violence, when all Nikolai had to do was walk away,” St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson said in his opening statement. “That’s what you’re going to see in this case. You’ll see he eventually did walk away, but not until after stabbing five people.”

Anderson showed several still images of the nearly 3½-minute cellphone video that was taken by Schuman’s friend Jawahn Cockfield.

“You’re going to see the sequence of events,” Anderson said. “You’re going to hear a lot in the video. You can hear people yelling at Nikolai over 20 times some version of ‘get away, go away.’”

Miu, wearing a grey suit, sat mostly motionless during Anderson’s nearly 40-minute opening statement.

His attorney Aaron Nelson said in his opening statement that Miu was standing in the river with “13 strangers, 13 drunk angry strangers.”

“Thirteen against one,” Nelson said. “They yelled and they screamed in order to attract a crowd. They got a crowd, they told lies to make the crowd angry. ‘He’s looking for little girls! He’s looking for little girls!”’

Nelson said Monday they called him a “pedophile” and a “predator.”

When Miu was pushed in the water, Miu “feared for his life,” Nelson said.

Nelson told the jury the video is not from Miu’s perspective.

“It’s important because at the end of the case, you’ll need to determine the reasonableness of his beliefs from his point of view,” Nelson said. “You’ll need to determine the reasonableness of his beliefs. Beliefs, not actions.”

Anderson told jurors they will hear testimony from the four stabbing victims during the trial, which is expected to last 10 days. Judge R. Michael Waterman is presiding over the trial.

Related Articles

Miu’s defense team includes Corey Chirafisi, who was co-counsel for Kyle Rittenhouse. Chirafisi helped win not-guilty verdicts for Rittenhouse in 2021 after the then-teenager testified that he fatally shot two men and injured another in self-defense during the civil unrest that followed a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020.

Miu faces five main charges: first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A misdemeanor battery charge was added after the original criminal complaint in connection with Miu allegedly punching a woman before the stabbings.

If convicted of the murder charge, Miu could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He has remained jailed in lieu of a $1 million cash bond since his arrest about a mile downstream from the stabbing site some 90 minutes later.

Caught on video

The confrontation took place around 3:45 p.m. July 30, 2022, some 100 to 200 yards upstream from the Highway 35/64 bridge in Somerset, a community famous for its river tubing, camping and partying.

Sheriff’s deputies found Schuman without vital signs, and with a puncture wound in the upper abdomen near his left breast. He was pronounced dead at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater.

The other victims — Rhyley Mattison, 24, of Burnsville, A.J. Martin, 22, of Elk River, and Dante Carlson and Anthony Carlson, both in their early 20s and from Luck, Wis. — suffered puncture or slash wounds in the abdomen or upper torso. They were taken by air and ground ambulances to Regions Hospital in St. Paul in conditions that ranged from critical to serious.

Witnesses said Miu was bothering a group of floating juveniles who then sought help from others floating nearby.

Anderson said Monday that Miu ran up to Schuman and his group.

“It’s the only time in this video you’ll see Nicolae run, when he runs up on the group of teenage boys,” Anderson said. “He doesn’t even run after stabbing five people. He walks away.”

A folding pocketknife with a black handle and silver blade was found in a closed position along the west bank of the river near where the incident took place.

The complaint describes some of the confrontation as captured on video, which begins with Miu running up to Schuman’s group and grabbing onto their tubes. People in the tubing party tell Miu to “get away.” He appears to look for something, walks away, turns back around and says something while pointing at the group.

Miu again walks away toward the bridge, then toward a female. The camera pans, showing more people converging toward Miu and yelling at him to get away. Someone can be heard in the video accusing him of “looking for little girls,” the complaint says.

A larger group converges toward the area. Several people yell at Miu, and it appears that at least one person touches his shoulder. “From the video it does appear to show people on three sides of Nicolae at different distances,” the complaint says. “The video and elapsed time shows opportunity for Nicolae to leave the confrontation.”

Miu appears to be “confronted” by two females. He soon pulls a folding pocketknife from his cargo shorts and holds it at his side with the blade exposed, the video purportedly shows.

The camera briefly pans away from the scene just as it turned violent. When the camera pans back, it shows Miu falling into the water, followed by a young woman slapping him and a male pushing him as Miu tries to get back up.

As the male approaches to shove Miu a second time, Miu apparently stabs him in the stomach. He continues to make stabbing motions as more people approach him, according to the complaint.

As Miu moved from the confrontation, “there was enough blood in the river that the water turned a red tint in places,” investigators wrote.

Claimed self-defense

Later that day, Miu, a mechanical engineer at Ritchie Engineering Co. in Minneapolis, spoke with sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart at length and described his actions as “self-defense.”

Miu said the incident started when someone in the group took his goggles and snorkel and threw them in the river, and someone else “grabbed his swim trunks and tried to pull his trunks down,” the complaint states.

Contrary to what the video appeared to show, Miu denied carrying a knife to the river. Instead, he claimed he had wrestled a knife away from one of the males who confronted him.

“Nic said he then took the knife from the individual who’d been in possession of it, and then started swinging it,” Hart wrote in the complaint. “Nic told me he was swinging the knife all around him because, ‘I wanted out.’ Nic said people were coming at him, punching him, hitting him, and circling around him. Nic said that the group was really close to him and pushing him in the river. Nic said he didn’t know what, if anything, the knife came into contact with.”

Miu told the investigator he didn’t know what happened to the people who confronted him.

“I told Nic that four individuals sustained injuries and one person died,” Hart wrote. “Nic said, ‘Oh no’ and asked if the individuals sustained injuries because they were fighting with each other, and I said I didn’t know. Nic then put his head in his hands and said, ‘Oh my god.’ Nic said his whole life was ‘down the tubes.’ Nic said he was sorry for how this ended up.”

Related Articles