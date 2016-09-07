LIVE: Apple Unveils New Products

Apple CEO Tim Cook and company are hosting a major press event in San Francisco today where they’re taking the wraps off of the new iPhone 7 and Apple Watch 2. And we’re here live bringing you all the news as it happens.

Apple unveiled iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. As expected, Apple did away with the headphone jack. For those who want to plug in their headphones, they’ll have to go through the lightning USB port; Apple is offering an adapter for existing headphones. Alternatively, Apple is offering wireless earbuds they call AirPods, which will set you back $159. The new iPhones will come with a powerful 12 megapixel camera and 4.7 Retina HD display. The 7 will start at $649 and the 7 Plus will start at $769.

Apple Watch 2 will be waterproof. Apple senior VP Jeff Williams specifically said this watch would be “swim-proof.” The original Apple watch was just “splash-proof.” The new watch will also of much more robust graphics performance, with a display that will be two times brighter than the original. This watch and the Nike (NKE) edition of this Series 2 watch will start at $369.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off a couple of surprises including the announcement of Mario Run, a new mobile game for the iPhone from Nintendo (NTDOY). This is obviously exciting news for Nintendo fans, who have already been delighted by Nintendo-related games like PokemonGO. In fact, PokemonGO is coming for the the Apple Watch.

Stay tuned and don’t forget to check back after the show for all of our hands-on impressions and the hottest of takes from the Yahoo Finance crew.



