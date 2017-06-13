Apple is investing $1 billion in clean energy with this unique approach

Apple just announced a big clean energy investment on the heels of President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The iPhone maker, which supported the landmark climate pact, issued a $1 billion "green bond" on Tuesday. The bond will allow the company to finance projects such wind and solar power plants, energy-efficient buildings, and new approaches to using recycled materials.

The California tech giant has been at the forefront of this young but increasingly popular investment trend since it issued a $1.5 billion green bond last year.

Apple's original bond was the first issued by any U.S. tech company, and it remains the largest green bond issued by a U.S. corporation. Following Tuesday's issuance, Apple will be the biggest issuer of green bonds pegged to the U.S. dollar.

With green bonds, companies can finance renewable energy projects by issuing debt, rather than digging into their cash reserves. The concept is catching on in the U.S. and around the world.

Private and government organizations issued a total of $81 billion in green bonds in 2016, up from just $3 billion in 2012, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative, a nonprofit that promotes the debt investment tool. Issuances could reach a record $150 billion in 2017, the group said.

Apple's green bond is the first that's been issued since Trump's June 1 announcement on the Paris agreement, which commits the world to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In response, tech leaders — including Apple CEO Tim Cook — have joined with U.S. city officials, governors, and businesses over the past two weeks to voice support for the agreement and to commit to curbing emissions and investing in clean energy.

"Leadership from the business community is essential to address the threat of climate change and protect our shared planet," Lisa Jackson, Apple's top executive on environmental issues and former head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.

Apple's latest green bond "will support Apple’s ongoing work to lower greenhouse gas emissions, drive renewable energy investment, and conserve precious resources," she added. "We're proud to offer investors another opportunity to join us in this important work."

The $1 billion bond will help finance projects that fall within Apple's three environmental priorities: reducing its climate impact by using renewables and driving efficiency in its facilities, products, and supply chain; pioneering the use of safer materials in its products and processes; and conserving natural resources such as minerals and water, the company said.

