Apple’s new Earth Day videos are the least Apple thing ever

I’m laughing. While watching an Apple video. That’s not normal.

A typical Apple promotional video has a type: Clean, dispassionate, slightly British (thanks Jony Ive) and self-congratulatory. It’s not quirky, whimsical, or funny.

But each of the four short animated stories detailing Apple’s efforts to become a 100 percent renewable company and released just a few days before Earth Day, are unlike anything Apple has produced before.

What’s more interesting is that the audio is 100 percent true and, taken by itself, not particularly funny. But when combined with the hand-drawn animation from illustrator James Blagden the stories become whimsical and even a little odd.

SEE ALSO: Your iPhone's camera could one day scan a room to pick out faces

The standout is a roughly minute-long spot called “Why Does Apple Make its Own Sweat?” In it Apple’s Environmental Technologies Group lead Rob Guzzo explains how and why Apple chose to stop buying artificial sweat and started creating its own. Guzzo, who is depicted in the cartoon, offers a pretty straight forward account of the decisions, but Blagden’s animation embellishes with images of armpits and even one of an Apple lab tech tasting the artificial sweat.

View photos Lisa Jackson, Apple's VP of Environment, Policy & Social Initiatives, helps install solar panels. More

Image: James Blagden/apple

“We knew from the start that we wanted this to be engaging in a different way to tell the stories,” said Apple VP of Environment, Policy & Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson.

Jackson told me that simply explaining what Apple’s doing in the environmental space doesn’t really convey the work or the people behind it. The goal of the animations is to boil it down and make the complex work of environmentalism more tangible and digestible and to highlight the “unsung” people doing the work.

However, it’s the unusual blend of unscripted Apple employees’ voices, including Jackson’s, and the whimsical visuals that really transforms the spots. “When it’s unscripted and in their own voice, people tend to pay attention and just get it,” she said.

Bladgen, who is probably best known for his Dock Ellis & The LSD No-No short on how a Major League Baseball pitcher threw a no-hitter while on LSD, still sounded surprised at some of the places Apple let him take the visuals.

“I didn’t think the bit where he tastes the sweat, I didn’t think they were going to go for it,” laughed Blagden, who told me he prefers drier material like the Apple environmental story and then finding the humor in it.

For the story of Apple’s solution for accommodating solar panels and grazing yaks in China, Bladgen perfectly illustrated Apple’s solution: putting the solar panels higher so the light could reach them and the ground below. However, he also put a yak at a dinner table, eating grass with a fork. When Jackson, who narrates the spot (an animated version of her appears in it), mentions the need for creative solutions, Blagden illustrated her and the yak painting portraits of each other.

“One of the coolest things that will ever happen to me: hip artist James Blagden rendering how I will look in his world,” said Jackson.

View photos It's a cartoon, but the schematic detail showing how Apple keeps the new campus cool with fresh air is real. More