“Apple Butter Makin’ Days” named best festival in the state by “Rural Missouri”

“We have families tell us that this is a tradition that they’ve been coming to for generations,” said Brittni Bates, Executive Director, Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

According to readers of the publication Rural Missouri, the best festival in the state last year was Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mt. Vernon.

It’s actually the second year in a row the event won that honor.

The Mount Vernon Chamber sponsors the annual festival, but Brittni Bates says countless volunteers have turned it into what it is today.

“This will be the 58th year for Apple Butter Makin’ Days, it’s just a deep-rooted tradition in so many visitors but also in our community so uh although I’m not surprised, I am very humbled,” said Bates.

“So we get calls and questions from vendors literally the entire year so it’s not just the week before the festival, this is a year round, you know, process and just kind of you know just popping in to help with the vendors when they have questions or set up or anything that needs done,” said Christy Beshore, Event Committee & Volunteer.

Just two years ago an estimated 100 thousand visitors flocked to the three-day fall event.

“We have about 275 vendors that fill more than 250 booth spaces and what’s unique about Apple Butter Makin’ Days is that our food vendors are primarily Lawrence County-based non-profit organizations,” said Bates.

Meanwhile, readers of the same publication also picked the “Country Closet” store in Carl Junction as the best boutique shopping experience in the state.

The store has a wide array of clothing, kitchenware, accessories, flowers, and even comfort food for sale.

“The reason why people come from miles around is that we have a lot of unique gift ideas, we have a lot of unique women’s clothing, children’s clothing, and just a wide variety, we have purses and home decor as well,” said Brianna Schaeffer, Co-Owner, The Country Closet.

Schaeffer and her mother Branda Waterman opened the business back in 1996.

