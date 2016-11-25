Apple Black Friday Official Sale Live

The Apple official Black Friday page has gone live on the company's website. During the one-day sale, Apple is offering gift cards worth up to $150 on the purchase of select products. The company is offering:

A gift card worth up to $50 on the purchase of iPhone SE ($399) , iPhone 6S ($549)and 6S Plus ($649)

A gift card worth up to $100 on the purchase of iPad pro($599) , iPad Air 2 ($399)and iPad Mini 4 ($399)

An assured $25 gift card on the purchase of Apple Watch Series 1 — silver aluminum case with white sport band, gold aluminum case with concrete sport band, rose gold aluminum case with pink sand sport band, space gray aluminum case with black sport band ($269 each) or gold aluminum case with cocoa sport band, rose gold aluminum case with midnight blue sport band ($299)

An assured $150 gift card on purchase of the latest models of select Mac PCs — MacBook (starting $1,299), MacBook Pro 13-inch (starting $1,299), MacBook Pro 15-inch (starting $1,999), MacBook Air (starting $999), iMac (starting 1,099) or Mac Pro ($2,099)

An assured $25 gift card on the purchase of Apple TV (starting $149)

The company is offering free two-day delivery on products booked before 5:00 p.m. (local times) Friday in Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the U.S. Some Apple stores will also be open for extended hours. For newer products such as iPhone 7 or the MacBook Pro 2016 with the Touch bar, customers will have to opt for third-party retailers as Apple hasn't offered any discounts on them.

Related Articles