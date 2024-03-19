Appellate court upholds 'Times Too' double murder conviction

Mar. 19—A state appellate court Tuesday upheld the conviction and two consecutive life sentences of Jayshawn Malik Johnson, known as Times Too, in the shooting outside a South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, tavern that killed two men and injured a third man in 2021.

Johnson, 24, challenged the weight of the evidence saying no witnesses at the scene identified him as the gunman, invalid search warrants and he is several inches taller than a parking meter.

A Luzerne County jury in November 2022, convicted Johnson on two counts of criminal homicide for the fatal shootings of Maurice Chapman, 31, and Damian Thomas, 32, and causing permanent injuries to Alquan Cade outside Bo's On Main in the 200 block of South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 30, 2021.

The shooting was captured by multiple surveillance cameras in the area.

Despite footage and other people at the scene, Johnson was solely identified by Wilkes-Barre Police Det. James Conmy while reviewing surveillance recordings due to prior police contacts.

Johnson, through his appellate attorney, Matthew Paul Kelly, challenged a ruling by Judge David W. Lupas that did not suppress evidence seized during the investigation.

Johnson further argued in his appeal footage showed the gunman being about the same height as a parking meter as he is six to seven inches taller.

A three-member panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court — President Judge Anne E. Lazarus, Judge Mary Jane Bowes and President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens — denied all of Johnson's appeal challenges in a 24 page ruling.

The appellate court found Judge Lupas correctly denied a request to suppress evidence seized by search warrants at a Sherman Hills apartment, and upheld Conmy's identification of Johnson through surveillance footage.

The appellate court further found Lupas correctly denied Johnson's motion for a new trial based on the gunman being about the same height as the parking meter.

"...(Lupas) noted that it expressly disagreed with Johnson's characterization that the video evidence showed the shooter to be at, or near, the same height as the parking meter," the appellate court opined. "After our review...we cannot conclude that the trial court abused its discretion in ruling against Johnson on his weight claim....Johnson is afforded no relief on this claim."

Lupas sentenced Johnson to two consecutive life sentences for the killings of Chapman and Thomas plus 22 years, six months to 45 years for shooting and permanent injuring Cade, who lost his right eye.