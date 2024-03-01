Appeals procedure being set for city rental housing program

Mar. 1—Gearing up to implement its residential rental housing licensing program, the city of Meadville is readying rules for appeals of rulings made.

The Code Appeals Board will meet at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Meadville City Building to hear appeals on rulings related to the rental housing licensing program.

The board met Thursday to review proposed appeal application rules and the required documentation for an appeal.

At Thursday's meeting, Gary Johnson told the board there are an estimated 2,700 rental housing units already entered into the new rental registration system. Johnson, Meadville's zoning administrator, is the city staff member administering the new rental licensing program.

Johnson estimated there are about 3,000 rental units in the city that will be required to be in the new rental licensing program.

"At this point April," he said when asked when rental inspections were expected to start.

Building Inspection Underwriters of Pennsylvania will carry out the inspections for the city.

Johnson expected the inaugural rental inspections would be done in bulk by Building Inspection Underwriters.

"Once we see the first inspections, that's when we'll start to see the first appeals (of any code violations or items in a rental unit that need fixed to pass inspection)," he said.

"We don't know how many appeals we'll get," he said of the need to get procedures in place in the coming weeks. "There are a lot of unknowns."

Under the proposed appeals process, an applicant will have 30 days to file an appeal of an adverse decision or action under the residential rental licensing program; and 20 days to appeal a decision, notice or order served under the city's property maintenance code.

The city's residential rental licensing program requires that landlords maintain a minimum of $25,000 in hazard and casualty insurance. The insurance would cover demolition costs in the event damage to the unit makes that necessary.

The Code Appeals Board is scheduled to meet March 13 at 3 p.m. at the Meadville City Building to continue to review appeal procedures and appoint an attorney for the board.

That meeting is expected to be Johnson's last with the Code Appeals Board. Johnson told the board he is leaving city employment March 15 to go into municipal consulting work full-time. Johnson has served as a part-time zoning administrator for a number of municipalities in the county.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.