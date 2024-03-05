Appeals court upholds Richmond man's convictions for dealing meth, cocaine, narcotics

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Richmond man's convictions for dealing in cocaine, meth and narcotics.

Alexander Ross Irwin, now 33, in March 2023 was sentenced to 35 years in prison for those Wayne Superior Court 2 convictions.

The charges stemmed from a June 2021 raid that saw the Wayne County Drug Task Force seize more than 127 grams of controlled substances, $4,500 in cash and two loaded handguns.

In an appeal, Irwin maintained jurors should not have been shown footage from a security camera installed near the scene of the drug raid.

In a 3-0 ruling last week, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Irwin's convictions.

In the decision, Judge Paul Felix wrote prosecutors had "provided sufficient evidence to authenticate that security footage."

He also noted Irwin and his defense attorney "did not object to the admission of the security footage on the grounds raised on appeal."

In a separate opinion, Judge L. Mark Bailey said he "did not disagree, in this technological era, potential for digital manipulation exits, but it does not exist in this case."

The third member of the appeals panel, Judge Melissa May, wrote she had doubts the security footage should have been admitted as evidence but called its use in the trial "harmless error," noting there was "other substantial evidence of Irwin's guilt."

Last September, Irwin received an additional nine-year sentence — to be served after completion of his drug-related prison term — after he had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and being a felon carrying a handgun.

Those charges stemmed from Irwin shooting another local man in the leg, in March 2020, in the 800 block of South G Street.

Now incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Facility north of Kokomo, Irwin had a projected release date in September 2053, according to a state Department of Correction website.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Court upholds Richmond man's dealing convictions