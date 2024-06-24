Appeals court upholds Muncie man's conviction in wife's slaying

MUNCIE, Ind. — As he left a courtroom in September after being sentenced for killing his wife, Muncie resident Kenneth Wayne Herbert enraged the victim's survivors by reportedly telling them, "I'll be back."

Herbert might be less confident about his ability to fulfill that pledge after a ruling in recent days by the Indiana Court of Appeals upholding his murder conviction.

A Delaware Circuit Court 3 jury in August found Herbert, now 55, guilty of murder in the June 2016 beating death of 48-year-old Kimberley Herbert.

The 65-year sentence Judge Kimberly Dowling ultimately imposed was the maximum penalty for the murder conviction.

The judge noted Herbert had left his mortally wounded wife unattended at their home for an extended period before asking a friend to help him deliver her to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead soon after arrival at the hospital. An autopsy determined she had suffered "multiple traumatic blunt force trauma injuries" to her "head, neck, torso and extremities." She also had a lacerated liver and fractured ribs.

Judge Dowling, noting Herbert had reportedly boasted about his physical abuse of his spouse, said the murder conviction "cries out for a maximum sentence."

At the sentencing hearing, two former wives of Herbert said he had also battered them.

In an appeal, Herbert maintained in part there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction.

In a 3-0 decision, the Indiana Supreme Court rejected that contention.

"The state presented sufficient evidence to prove that Herbert inflicted the injuries that caused (Kimberley) Herbert's death," Judge Paul Mathias wrote in the ruling.

The judges also rejected Herbert's suggestion that if he had caused his wife's injuries, he did so without "an awareness of a high probability that they would result in her death."

The panel noted the couple's respective sizes: Kenneth Herbert was 5 feet 10 inches tall and 210 pounds; his wife was 5 feet 3 inches tall and 112 pounds.

The judges also noted the extent of Kimberley Herbert's injuries and "evidence that (Kenneth Herbert) repeatedly kicked (her) while she was lying on the floor."

Herbert, incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Facility north of Kokomo, has a projected release date of December 2069, when he would be 100 years old.

