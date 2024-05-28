Appeals court throws out conviction in shooting death of North football star Deshaun Hill Jr.

The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday threw out the conviction of the man police say shot and killed Deshaun Hill Jr., the rising football star and honor roll student at North High in Minneapolis, ruling that the defendant's incriminating statements to law enforcement were made while he was illegally detained.

Cody Fohrenkam, 31, was sentenced in March 2023 to a 38½-year term after a jury took less than an hour to convict him of second-degree murder for gunning down Hill in February 2022 during a chance encounter while the teen was walking home from school.

In his appeal, Fohrenkam contended that statements he made to investigators in the Carlton County jail should not have been presented during his trial, because they were made after a court ordered his release and before he was freed from custody.

"Fohrenkam made his incriminating statements during this period of continued detention, which the state never justified," the appeals panel explained in its decision to reverse the conviction and send the case back to District Court for retrial. "Fohrenkam's statements must be suppressed as the product of an unlawful seizure."

A message has been left with the Hennepin County Attorney's office seeking comment.

This is a breaking news story. Return to www.startribune.com for further updates.