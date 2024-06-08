Appeals court reinstates Lindsey Lowe's convictions in deaths of newborn twins in 2011

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday reinstated the murder convictions of Lindsey Lowe, the Hendersonville woman accused of killing her twin newborns after secretly giving birth in the bathroom of her parents' home.

The court reversed the decision by a Sumner County judge in 2022 to grant her a new trial because of juror bias.

Lowe was booked into the Sumner County Jail on Friday and posted $75,000 bond the same day, a jail employee told The Tennessean. She was allowed to post bond despite her murder convictions because her attorneys plan to appeal her case to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

In March 2013, a Sumner County jury convicted Lowe, whom prosecutors said hid her pregnancy from her family and fiancé and then smothered her twin newborns shortly after giving birth to them in a toilet in 2011. Her mother discovered the body of one of the newborns in a laundry basket the next day, prosecutors said. The jury found Lowe guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

She received an "effective sentence of life imprisonment," the Court of Criminal Appeals wrote.

In September 2019, Lowe argued in an appeal that she did not receive a fair trial because one of the jurors selected had heard about the case on the news and admitted she had already formed an opinion as to Lowe's guilt. According to the appeal's court opinion, Lowe's father testified he saw the allegedly biased juror "fist pump" when she learned she was selected.

Sumner County Judge Dee David Gay said he could not ignore the “possibility of prejudice” against Lowe and ordered a new trial in October 2022. The state appealed.

The Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Gay's decision and reinstated Lowe's convictions, ruling that Gay should not have heard the appeal because Lowe missed the deadline to file it. Gay had made an exception for Lowe because several lawyers told her an incorrect deadline.

The appeals court still analyzed the argument's merits, finding that Lowe's lawyers failed to prove the juror was actually biased.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lindsey Lowe's convictions for deaths of twin newborns reinstated