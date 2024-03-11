Appeals court orders third trial on murder charge for Pemberton Township man

MOUNT HOLLY – A state appeals court has ordered a third trial for a Pemberton Township man who’s been serving a 58-year prison term for murder.Douglas Lewis, 28, is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Shaquille Williams of Browns Mills on the night of March 21, 2017.Police arrived to find the victim slumped over the center console of a car, while several people were running from the scene in the Sunbury Village neighborhood.

At a trial that began in February 2020, a jury could not reach a verdict on the murder charge, although it convicted Lewis of other crimes tied to the shooting.A retrial began in June 2021, and that jury found him guilty of murder after deliberating for more than four hours.But when the judge asked each juror if they agreed with the verdict, one woman answered "regrettably agree."A defense attorney raised that comment in a sidebar with Superior Court Judge Gerard Breland, asserting the juror “may have had improper pressure put on her” during deliberations.Breland did not question the juror about the reason for her hesitancy, and Lewis made that the focus of his appeal.

A three-judge appeals panel took the defendant's side in a ruling Thursday.

It said a trial judge should ask questions to “eliminate any doubt as to the precise nature of the verdict.”And it found Breland’s failure to clear “the uncertainty that … casts a cloud on the verdict” was an abuse of discretion that required the reversal of Lewis’ conviction.

The ruling acknowledged Breland had a “well-intentioned desire” to respect the privacy of the jury’s deliberations.

"However," it said, "given the record and the constitutional issues at stake, to eliminate any doubt as to the unanimity of the verdict, we are constrained to vacate the conviction and remand for new trial."

Lewis has been in custody since his arrest in August 2018.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Douglas Lewis faces trial, again, for the murder of Shaquille Williams