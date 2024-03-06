Appeals Court: Judge erred giving former Twin Cities psychiatrist longer sentence for raping patient

A district judge erred when he gave a onetime Twin Cities psychiatrist should not have been given a longer prison sentence for the sexual abuse of a patient after he appealed his initial term, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled.

Monday's ruling sends the case back to Dakota County District Court for the resentencing of Gavin P. Meany, who pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Meany remains in Lino Lakes prison ahead of his resentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Meany initially was sentenced in September 2020 by Judge Jerome Abrams to a term of 7½ years. Meany appealed, claiming he was misled to believe that his supervised release would be 10 years and not for life.

District Judge Timothy McManus then sentenced Meany in November 2022 to a term of 12¾ years and retained his lifetime of supervised release.

In Monday's reversal, the a three-member panel of the Court of Appeals were unanimous in calling the lengthier term excessive.

"Based on our collective experience in reviewing criminal-sexual-conduct convictions," Appeals Court Judge Matthew Johnson wrote, "we conclude that an aggregate prison sentence of no more than 90 months is not unreasonable, inappropriate, excessive, [or] unjustifiably disparate."

The woman told Burnsville police in 2019 that she had been abused over a five-year period by Meany while receiving psychiatric treatment for an eating disorder and past sexual trauma. The sexual contact first occurred in Meany's office in St. Louis Park and later in his Burnsville office and at his Apple Valley home.

On Wednesday, the woman told the Star Tribune that she is "disappointed [the Court of Appeals] took away the extra time he got the second time around. I felt more justice then. ... I feel like the [appeals panel] turned its back on the victim with its decision."

A message was left with Meany's attorney Wednesday for a reaction to her client's victory.

At the time of the charges in Dakota County, Meany had been working since January 2018 as an independent contractor with Counseling Care, with offices in Lake Elmo and Burnsville. He was later fired. Meany also was a medical officer in the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Meany's license to practice medicine was suspended by the state soon after he was charged in Dakota County and was revoked upon his conviction.

His online biography said he completed his psychiatry residency at the University of North Dakota, his medical school studies at the University of Sint Eustatius in Barbados and his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota.