Appeals court hears arguments in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case

On Wednesday morning, attorneys for the three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger, on Feb. 23, 2020, asked the 11th Circuit Court Appeals to throw out their federal hate crime convictions. At the hearing, the three attorneys argued that race wasn’t the basis for the incident.

In February 2022, two years after Arbery’s killing while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, jurors took only four hours to convict Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan of federal hate crimes charges.

Only one month before, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced all three men to life in state prison for the murder of Arbery. Walmsley also denied the possibility of parole for father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael. The judge granted the possibility of parole to Bryan, the McMichaels' neighbor who joined the chase and took video of the killing. Bryan must serve at least 30 years in prison before becoming eligible.

As part of the federal hate crimes trials, both McMichaels were sentenced to life plus 20 years without parole for the murder of Arbery. All three men were charged with interfering with Arbery's rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence. Travis McMichael was also charged with firing the gun.

The defense attorney for Travis McMichael, Amy Lee Copeland, argued that Satilla Shores was private land, not county land, so the federal hate crimes law wasn’t applicable.

The defense attorney for Gregory McMichael, A.J. Balbo of Balbo & Gregg, argued that “the government failed to present sufficient evidence at trial with which reasonable jury could have concluded that Greg McMichael acted against Mr. Arbery because of Mr. Arbery’s use of a public facility or benefit.”

The defense attorney for Bryan, Pete Theodocion, argued against the attempted kidnapping charge against Bryan. “The government had to prove that the defendants attempted to confine him against his will and hold him for a benefit.

“I would argue that that expansive usage of the benefits clause would render it useless.”

In his argument, U.S. Department of Justice Attorney Brant Levine said, “I’d like to begin by focusing on what this case is really about... The hate-fueled violence that defendants inflicted on Ahmaud is the type of conduct that Congress targeted when it passed the Civil Rights Act of 1968 and enacted section 245. Nobody should have to fear that if they go for a run on a public street, you might [end] up running for their lives being chased because of the color of their skin.”

The panel of judges took the case under advisement and will render a ruling at a later date that has not been specified. Even if the convictions are appealed, the three men will remain in prison on the state murder convictions.

