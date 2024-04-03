Appeals court dismisses airport lawsuit, but Jackson mayor says legal fight will continue

On Wednesday, a lawsuit brought on by the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority nearly eight years ago to try and halt a state takeover of Jackson's airport has been ruled as "moot" by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

But Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a statement after the ruling saying the city will continue to litigate the case.

Basically, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the lawsuit is "moot" because the original five members of the JMAA Board of Commissioners who were named in the lawsuit are no longer members of the board.

"However, none of the original five commissioners that originally intervened in this lawsuit are still in office," the lawsuit states. "The same goes for two additional commissioners that were added in plaintiffs’ Amended Complaint. As of today, none of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority’s current commissioners are parties to or intervenors in this lawsuit. Neither party disputes this."

Further, the lawsuits states "Mootness doctrine requires that “litigants retain a personal interest in a dispute at its inception and throughout the litigation.”

"The claims of the former commissioners who intervened in this lawsuit are moot. They no longer have any personal interest in this dispute because they no longer stand to lose their seats should S.B. 2162 be enforced," the lawsuit states.

JMAA tried to argue a “capable of repetition, yet evading review," saying that those past board members could be potentially reappointed at some time.

But that argument was denied:

"The commissioners have not shown that they might reasonably expect to be reappointed to their former offices, and without such a showing, this exception does not apply," the lawsuit states.

In closing, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals states the litigation has been ongoing for nearly eight years, has come before the court three times with a four oral arguments being heard and the District Court should exercise their jurisdiction.

The lawsuit will now move back down to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi for a decision.

Lumumba released a statement after the Appeals Court announced their ruling:

"The Fifth Circuit’s decision did not resolve any issue adversely to the city," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. "All it did was dismiss the appeal on a procedural ground, and send the case back to the district court without deciding anything. Once the case is back in district court, the city will resume litigating the case along with the other plaintiffs. Today’s ruling ultimately changes nothing."

A quick background on the lawsuit

In 2016, a federal lawsuit was filed after the Mississippi Legislature passed Senate Bill 2162 and Gov. Phil Bryant signed off on it. The bill aims to abolish the JMAA and the City of Jackson as the governing body over the Jackson-Wiley Medgar Evers International Airport and replace it with a regional authority with members from Jackson, Madison and Rankin counties.

Senate Bill 2162 would replace the JMAA, and create the Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, according to a copy of the bill.

While the JMAA's four board members and CEO are appointed by the city's mayor and approved by the Jackson City Council, the Metropolitan Area Airport Authority would consist of the nine following commissioners:

The Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, or his designee.

The Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority, or his designee.

One commissioner appointed by the mayor of the City of Jackson for an initial term of one year.

One commissioner appointed by the Governor of Mississippi from a list of three qualified persons submitted by the Jackson City Council for an initial term of two years.

One commissioner appointed by the Governor of Mississippi from a list of three qualified persons submitted by the Madison County Board of Supervisors appointed for an initial term of three years.

One commissioner appointed by the Governor of Mississippi from a list of three qualified persons submitted by the Rankin County Board of Supervisors appointed for an initial term of four years.

Two commissioners appointed by the Governor of Mississippi from the state-at-large appointed for terms of five years, including one who shall be the holder of a valid pilot's license or certification issued by the Federal Aviation.

One commissioner appointed by the Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi from the state-at-large appointed for a term of five years.

The airport bill is strikingly similar to Senate Bill 2628, which was recently passed by the Mississippi Senate and now being deliberated in the House.

Senate Bill 2628 would take away the City of Jackson's control over their water and sewer systems, to create a nonprofit called “Capitol Region Utility Authority," consisting of a nine-member board and a president appointed by the Jackson City Council, the governor and lieutenant governor.

The board would consist of:

One appointment by the mayor of Jackson. The appointee would have to be a member of a clergy in a place of worship in the city.

Two appointments by the Jackson City council. The appointees would have to be an employee of a local nonprofit and a Jackson restaurant owner.

Three appointments by the Governor. The appointees would have to be an employee of a non-healthcare business in Jackson, a Jackson small business owner and an appointee from the state-at-large who either lives or works in the city.

Three appointments by the lieutenant governor. The appointees would have to be an employee of a large healthcare facility in Jackson, an employee of a post-secondary institution in the city and an appointee from the state-at-large who either lives or works in the city.

