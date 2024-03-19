Appeals court denies Petersburg man's request to overturn conviction in fight over trespassing

RICHMOND – The state Court of Appeals has refused to overturn a Petersburg man’s unlawful-wounding conviction following a 2021 fight with his neighbor over allegations of trespassing.

In a unanimous opinion released Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the appellate court said that Aaron Michael Easter’s claim of acting in self-defense was properly rejected by the trial court after video evidence indicated that the defendant was the aggressor. In September 2022, Easter was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended.

Easter was charged with breaking his neighbor’s nose during a squabble over Easter reportedly trespassing while the neighbor was not at home. According to trial court records, the two men never had harsh words prior to the incident.

The victim, who court records showed is 25 years older than Easter, was hit twice in the face, according to testimony. The first punch was a glancing blow, but the second punch connected with the neighbor’s nose.

At trial, the victim testified the punch felt like “my head exploded” and he felt blood dripping onto his torso and legs. He initially rejected medical treatment because he thought it was just a bloody nose, but it was later revealed that a broken bone in his nose had put pressure on one of his sinuses. Surgery was performed, but the victim testified he still felt the effects of the blow a year later, such as sudden nosebleeds and a partial loss of smell.

Easter testified that the victim, not him, was the aggressor. He said he only fought back after the victim challenged him, and at that point, “something came over me.” He never denied throwing the punches but said he was doing so in his own defense.

Citing video of the event, the appellate panel decided the trial court was correct in denying Easter’s motion to strike the prosecution’s evidence.

“In fact, the video evidence shows Easter angrily advanced towards [the victim] more than once as [another person] attempted to restrain him,” the opinion read. “That behavior demonstrated Easter’s intentions, as did his response to [the victim’s] comment that he was trying to 'keep the peace.’”

Read the entire Court of Appeals opinion here.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Va. court upholds conviction in Petersburg boundary fight