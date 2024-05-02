Appeals court clears convicted Miami-Dade cop of lying, battering young Black woman

An appeals court has overturned the conviction of a Miami-Dade police officer who jurors determined lied on an arrest form and battered a young black woman who had called police on an older white neighbor after he pointed a shotgun at her.

The arrest of Dyma Loving by officer Alejandro Giraldo, captured clearly on police body camera video, gained national attention and sparked an outcry from the community. Giraldo, who initially let the man accused of pointing the shotgun go - though he was later arrested - was eventually fired.

In a seven-page ruling late Wednesday, the 3rd District Court of Appeal called the state’s argument that Giraldo falsified the arrest form “subjective.” The court said since the state couldn’t prove intent, it also meant that the battery charge could not be proven.

“... the State attempts to criminalize a whole new category of statements relying on subjective opinions and perceptions, as opposed to objective falsehoods. Because Giraldo’s subjective interpretation wasn’t clearly refuted by objective facts, it didn’t—and couldn’t—rise to the level of intentional falsification..,” the judges wrote.

The ruling is likely to make charging police officers who already have a host of protections not afforded to the general public, even more difficult. It also means the Giraldo, a former training officer, will likely get his job back with back pay for salary and benefits.

Giraldo’s actions were seen by some as so egregious that he was admonished by the judge after the verdict two years ago as tarnishing the reputation “of all the men and women in blue.”

Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Tim VanderGiesen, who prosecuted the case, said he was disappointed with the ruling.

“I’m disappointed for the victim. But we have to respect the ruling,” he said.

Police body camera video of the 2019 incident is jarring. After a brief exchange with the man accused of pointing the shotgun, Dyma, clearly shaken, says she needs to contact her son. Tension between her and Giraldo escalates until the officer pushes her into a fence, shoves her to the ground, handcuffs and arrests her.

In the arrest form, Giraldo says Loving’ actions caused a crowd to gather. That was not at all evident in the video. The charges against Loving were dropped and then Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez fired Giraldo. The man who pointed the shotgun was also subsequently arrested.