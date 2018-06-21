Appeals court calls DC sniper's life sentences illegal

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday said the life sentences imposed against one of two men involved in the deadly sniper shootings that traumatized the Washington, D.C. area in 2002 must be thrown out because he was only 17 at the time.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court judge that Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced for his role in the DC Sniper case, which left 10 people dead over three weeks in Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

It cited recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles violated the Constitution's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment, and that this rule applied retroactively.

Malvo, 33, had received four life sentences in Virginia, after being convicted of two murders and later entering a separate guilty plea to avoid the death penalty.

"We make this ruling not with any satisfaction but to sustain the law," Circuit Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote for the three-judge appeals court panel. "As for Malvo, who knows but God how he will bear the future."

The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It had argued that Virginia did not require mandatory life-without-parole sentences, and that part of Malvo's punishment could have been suspended.

Craig Cooley, a lawyer for Malvo, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Malvo's older accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was also convicted in connection with the shooting spree. Muhammad was executed in 2009 at age 48 in a Virginia state prison.

The appeals court said Malvo could be resentenced to life without parole if his crimes reflected "permanent incorrigibility," or deserve a lesser punishment if his crimes reflected the "transient immaturity" associated with being 17.

Thursday's decision affirmed a May 2017 ruling by U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson in Norfolk, Virginia, that struck down Malvo's life sentences.

Malvo and Muhammad were arrested after police found them sleeping in a Chevrolet Caprice at a Maryland rest area.

The case is Malvo v Mathena, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 17-6746.





(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)