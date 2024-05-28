Appeals court asked to decide on confession in "The Innocent Man" murder case

In this file photo, Karl Allen Fontenot, left, and Tommy Jesse Ward, arrive for a hearing in 1985.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is being asked to let prosecutors use a controversial confession as evidence in a murder case featured in the Netflix series, "The Innocent Man."

Karl Allen Fontenot faces a retrial in the infamous 1984 case if the videotaped confession can be admitted. A Tulsa County judge in February suppressed the confession.

"Such evidence is necessary for the State to proceed with this retrial," Attorney General Gentner Drummond told the appeals court last week.

The AG asked the court to reverse the order suppressing the confession and instruct the judge to admit it at the retrial.

Fontenot, now 59, claims he is innocent. A federal judge in Muskogee threw out his murder conviction in 2019, months after the Netflix series renewed national attention on the case.

U.S. District Judge James H. Payne agreed police had coerced a false confession from Fontenot who was particularly susceptible to suggestion because of his abnormally low intelligence.

The federal judge gave prosecutors 120 days to seek a new trial or permanently release Fontenot from custody. That deadline was pushed back by an appeal that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A special prosecutor decided in 2022 to try Fontenot again after talking to the victim's family.

Who was the victim?

The victim, Donna Denice Haraway, disappeared from the McAnally's convenience store in Ada on April 28, 1984. The newlywed college student worked as a clerk there at night. She was 24.

Two Ada men, Fontenot and Tommy Ward, were sentenced to death at a 1985 murder trial even though the body of the victim had not yet been found.

Both confessed involvement, saying the clerk was kidnapped and fatally stabbed after the store was robbed of $150. Fontenot told police the body had been burned and buried near the Ada power plant.

Ward later claimed he only had been recounting a dream to police. Fontenot claimed police coerced a confession from him after telling him what Ward said.

Their confessions turned out to be wrong in key details.

Most significantly, the victim's skull and other remains were found more than a year after her disappearance. She had been shot in the head and dumped in a field near Gerty, about 30 miles away.

In 1987, the Court of Criminal Appeals ordered separate new trials after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled defendants with interlocking confessions could not be tried together.

Tommy Ward is shown in this image from Netflix documentary series, "The Innocent Man."

Fontenot was retried in 1988 and again sentenced to death despite the inconsistencies in his police statement. Because of a retrial error, he later was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ward was retried in 1989 and sentenced to life in prison.

Why was confession suppressed?

Tulsa County Associate District Judge Clifford Smith pointed to a federal appeals court ruling in suppressing Fontenot's confession.

In 2021, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Fontenot's confession "rang false in almost every particular." Judges in the 2-1 decision spent eight pages describing how the confession differed from "the actual facts."

The special prosecutor, Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka, had asked the Tulsa County judge in August for a ruling on the admissibility of the confession.

The DA noted the Court of Criminal Appeals in 1994 found Fontenot's confession "to be corroborated in nine separate ways."

"Unfortunately for the court, the only, I guess, law I have to give you is Oklahoma law saying that the Court of Criminal Appeals has looked at this and they've decided it is trustworthy," he argued at a hearing in November.

"I hate that we are here because ... evidence was not turned over. ... But the fact is what was known, the court found credibility and trustworthiness," he said. "And so all those things that are now known to the defense at the time of trial can be used to attack the credibility of the confession to convince a jury why this was a bad confession, but it doesn't mean that it doesn't come in at all."

Fontenot was freed from prison late in 2019 after the federal judge ruled in his favor. He filed a federal civil rights case against the state, Ada police and others in 2021. That case is on hold until his criminal case is over.

Ward, 63, has remained locked up. He is now challenging his conviction in federal court in Muskogee.

The case has been intensely scrutinized for years — starting with the 1987 book, "The Dreams of Ada."

John Grisham book was source of Netflix series

The 2018 Netflix series is based on novelist John Grisham's only nonfiction book. The victim's family has complained both the book and series are one-sided.

“Both are commercial enterprises designed to feed off of people’s desire to see and read about conspiracies,” the family said. “We could write an entire book refuting the falsehoods and distortions contained in the book, series and briefs filed by the attorneys.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Appeals court asked to make key ruling in "The Innocent Man" murder case