Rescued dog 'trapped for several days' down well

A dog rescued from a well had been trapped for several days and was "giving up" in front of his rescuers' eyes, it has emerged.

It is believed the Caucasian Shepherd "accidentally tumbled" 15ft (4.5m) at Phoenix Sidings, Newton, near Stockton, before becoming trapped in the water, Cleveland Fire Brigade said.

Initially it was thought he was a badger due to his grey and white colouring, and those looking after the dog have named him after the animal after he was safely rescued.

An appeal is under way to try and find Badger's owner.

A fire service crew from Thornaby was called to the scene just before 20:00 BST, after RSPCA inspectors raised the alarm.

They had been called by a dog walker who thought the trapped animal was a badger.

Two lengths of fire hose were used during the rescue, and a specialist firefighter "bravely" lowered himself down to bring the dog, believed to be less than a year old, to safety.

RSPCA inspector Krissy Raine said: "Badger was utterly exhausted when we finally reached him; if the man hadn’t found him when he did and we didn’t get him out so quickly, I have no doubt that he sadly would have drowned."

She said the dog is believed to have run off during a walk, as he was wearing a leather collar with brass studs and a black leather lead.

Despite being microchipped, the chip is not registered and the search for his owner is under way.

Steph Baines, another RSPCA inspector, said Badger was "lucky to be alive"

"He’s really lovely; a friendly, gentle giant," she added.

"There must be someone out there who is missing him and wondering where he’s gone."

Although drinking the water may have kept him alive, his skin and mouth had been blistered because it was contaminated, she added.

She said the dog was getting stronger every day but was not "out of the woods yet".

A spokesperson from Cleveland Fire Brigade said they were happy Badger had survived the “terrifying ordeal".

“We hope he finds the love and attention he deserves soon,” they added.

Anyone with information about the dog can contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

