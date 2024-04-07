Appeal to find men after two robberies in city centre

Police are appealing for more information after two robberies in the same area of Derby city centre.

The robberies took place along Pride Parkway on Saturday 30 March and Wednesday 3 April.

The first happened between 19:25 and 20:00 GMT when three men demanded money from a man before assaulting him.

Then four days later at about 19:50 BST, another man was asked for money by three masked men before he was attacked.

Derbyshire Police said they happened opposite the David Lloyd gym and near to the underpass respectively.

The men have been described as being in their late teens or early twenties, of Asian appearance and between 5ft8 and 5ft10in.

In the first robbery, they were all wearing black clothing and one was carrying a black bag with a white Nike logo, police said.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police with information.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

Derbyshire Police