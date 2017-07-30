Appeal fails for Israeli soldier who killed wounded Palestinian attacker

Former Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment - REUTERS

An Israeli military court has rejected an appeal against the conviction for manslaughter of a soldier for shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker in Hebron last year.

While upholding the conviction, the court rejected the prosecution’s request to increase the 18-month jail sentence.

Elor Azaria shot and killed the injured Abdel Fattah al-Sharif as he lay on the ground after attempting to stab soldiers in the city in the occupied West Bank.

Azaria's father prays behind his son in a military court during a remand hearing for his case in March 2016

The killing was caught on video by a Palestinian volunteer for an Israeli human rights group, B’tselem.

In their ruling, the appeals court rejected Azaria’s testimony as untrustworthy, and found that he had shot the Palestinian from a desire for vengeance.

The judges said, however, in a majority ruling, that the circumstances of the incident and the fact that the killing had not been planned meant that the 18-month sentence should not be extended.

In protest of the decision, Azaria’s mother and several other people put on black shirts in the courtroom.

The case has divided Israel, with many politicians openly supporting Azaria against the army, traditionally a highly-respected institution in the country.

The Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday reiterated his support for a pardon for the soldier.

"My opinion did not change with regard to granting amnesty to Azaria, as I expressed it after the verdict," he tweeted.

"When the matter is brought up for practical discussion, I will forward my recommendation for amnesty to the relevant parties."

Hebron has long been the site of fighting between IDF soldiers and Palestinian demonstrators

The country’s defense minister, Avigdor Liberman, called on the family to ask for a presidential pardon in a tweet posted after the appeal was rejected.

Mr Liberman is one of the four people the president, Reuben Rivlin, would ask for their opinion if a request for a pardon is received.

Mr Liberman also said in his tweet that the IDF chief of staff would “take all the difficult circumstances into account” upon receiving a request for a pardon.

The conviction of the soldier has done little to assuage the anger of Palestinians over the case, many of whom have pointed to the 18-month sentence as far less than the mandatory minimum sentence for Palestinians who throw stones.