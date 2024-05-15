Appeal denied in child porn case

May 15—From Staff Reports

An appeal to a higher state court didn't help a Maryland man convicted in Garvin County of taking part in online views of graphic child pornography.

Neal Garith, 41, didn't get the ruling he hoped for when members of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals recently took up his case.

The appeal from Garith was for his conviction in 2022 of multiple child pornography and exploitation charges. He was sentenced later that same year to a life term in prison.

Court documents show Garith's appeal was based on his claim he was "denied his Constitutional guarantee of effective assistance of counsel due to counsel's failure to properly preserve petitioner's right to sentence review on appeal."

In the end, judge's denied Garith's appeal because he failed to show his defense counsel was ineffective and the life sentence excessive compared to the time given to a co-defendant.

That other defendant is Warren Gilbert, 60, who was a Pauls Valley resident among those viewing the extreme images of young children, including infants, being sexually abused by adult men.

On at least two occasions in 2022 Gilbert was among viewers in at least three states and possible other countries taking part in online Zoom meetings set up by Garith.

Garith was given a life term in prison, while a couple of months later Gilbert took a plea deal calling for him to receive a life sentence with seven of those years behind bars.

"The sentence received an accomplice or co-defendant in not relevant to the question of excessiveness of petitioner's life sentence," judges wrote in their filed ruling.

"Instead, we look at the facts and circumstances of each case in determining whether a defendant's sentence is excessive.

"There is nothing about petitioner's life sentence that shocks the conscience, or would otherwise warrant modification, even had conflict counsel raised an excessive sentence claim.

"The life sentence imposed here does not shock the conscience of this court is not excessive."

Judges finished their ruling by stating that Garith's counsel was not ineffective as the appeal was officially denied.