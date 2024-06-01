Apparent murder-suicide in Umatilla

UMATILLA — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after receiving a call early Friday from someone who reported receiving a “suspicious text message,” according to a Lake County sheriff’s press release.

Sheriff’s deputies and Umatilla police went to 44 S. Kentucky Ave. at 5:33 a.m. and found Ki’anna Lister, 25, and Tracy Bean, 50, dead inside the home. “The victims displayed signs of homicidal trauma, and Lake County detectives are on scene investigating the possible murder-suicide,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Spokeswoman Chanel Martin had no information Friday morning about how they died or what their relationship was.

There is no danger to the community and the investigation is ongoing. She did say, however, that the person who received the text message was a relative.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Lake County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide