Apparent murder-suicide in North Austin involved husband and wife, police say

Austin police are investigating what they believe was a murder-suicide on Wednesday.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning on Macmora Rd. off Kramer Ln. in North Austin. Per APD communications, officers responded to a call from a man at approximately 1 a.m.

"My wife is in the bedroom. I'm outside," the man said, according to police.

Officers arrived to a house to find a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. They also found a man in the backyard with a similar gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Joshua Lockwood, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, identified as 58-year-old Suzanne Bailey, was pronounced dead later in the morning at Dell Seton Medical Hospital.

Police believe Lockwood and Bailey were husband and wife. They have declared Lockwood the suspect of the shootings.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police investigating possible murder-suicide off Kramer Lane