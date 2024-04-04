Apparent gas leak causes shutdown of Mohawk Street: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gas leak prompted the closure of Mohawk Street Wednesday evening.

Mohawk Street is closed, from Truxtun Avenue to California Avenue, due to an apparent gas leak according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Several firetrucks and police are were on scene, according to 17 News’ photographers.

Drivers are advised to avoid Mohawk Street for the time being. There is no word yet on what caused the apparent gas leak.

Sgt. Eric Celedon tells 17 News that fire officials and PG&E have a road closure in place on Mohawk Street, between California and Truxtun avenues.

