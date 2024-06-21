Appalachian Power discusses energy conservation amid extreme temps

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Thursday marked the first day of summer, and for many residents of southwest Virginia, the new season is bringing uncomfortable temperatures.

Despite a slightly cooler-than-average start to the summer in 2023, the region is experiencing temperatures about five degrees above average to start summer 2024. Projected temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid-nineties in areas in and around Roanoke with feels-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

While extreme heat is often discussed in the context of how it affects outdoor activities, it can also have an impact on life inside the house as residents attempt to combat the heat by lowering their thermostats and thus raising their energy bills.

Representatives from Appalachian Power have tips on how to stay comfortable without breaking the bank.

“We recommend going around your house and checking for leaks,” said Appalachian Power Spokesperson George Porter. “You lose about 20 percent of air through leaks in your home. Whatever air you are blowing; you want to keep it in your home.”

Pinpoint Weather: There is an increasing Heat Risk

AEP says thermostat shifts as small as five degrees can drive up monthly energy bills by 10-20 percent. Officials recommend setting the thermostat higher during the day when you are not home and lowering it in the evening when outside temperatures are cooler.

Also, another good practice is to avoid running appliances that can heat up your home during the day such as the oven, stove, and dishwasher.

In addition to providing helpful information, Appalachian Power says it is looking out for its customers in the coming weeks as near-record high temperatures continue.

“This week we decided to cancel any scheduled outages we had throughout our territory because we didn’t want any customers to be without power during this time,” said Porter. “We’re still doing the regular work and taking care of outages that do happen, but we canceled any planned outages because we knew that would be inconvenient for our customers.”

Appalachian Power customers can also sign up for a free home assessment online. An energy professional will come to the customer’s home and give tips while also checking for leaks and other potential avenues for air loss.

Extreme temperatures are expected to continue at least into next week as heat indexes could reach near triple figures in some nearby areas.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.