App State University chancellor resigns

The chancellor of Appalachian State University is resigning.

Chancellor Sheri Everts announced Monday she would be stepping down on Friday. She’s making the decision in order to focus on her health and wellbeing after facing “significant health challenges,” she said.

Everts have served as the university’s chancellor since 2014. She thanked her faculty and staff for their work over the last 10 years.

“Most of all, I am incredibly proud of our students, past and present, who bring our university to life, give us purpose, and make real and powerful differences in communities around the world,” she said in a statement.

ALSO READ: UNC chancellor announces departure for Michigan State

According to the university, an interim chancellor will be announced by Friday.

“I am incredibly proud of the growth and development of the university over the last 10 years, and I look forward to seeing the development of the Innovation District and the Hickory Campus, in particular, and the many ways the region will continue to thrive with the benefit of these important state resources,” Everts said.

Mark Ricks, the chair of the App State Board of Trustees, shared the following statement in response to the news:

“The members of Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees express our sincere appreciation to Chancellor Sheri Everts for her leadership. Her impressive list of accomplishments over the last decade has positioned our university for many future decades of success. In this, the university’s 125th year, we look to the future with confidence, knowing we can build on a solid record of success. The Board wishes her the very best as her focus now is where it should be — on her health.

“We convey our thanks, also, to UNC System President Peter Hans for his guidance and steadfast support of App State, and his dedication to the reason we all serve — the success of our students.

“We look forward to working with faculty, staff and students for the good of App State. Furthermore, we are committed to working together with community and educational leaders in both Boone and Hickory for the collective good of our region and state.”

(WATCH BELOW: App State University student charged with stabbing another student, officials say)