New app allows you to track local pollen levels

TechCrunch

It’s actually a perfect problem for generative AI to solve, and AIOps startup BigPanda, announced a new generative AI tool today called Biggy to help solve some of these issues faster. What Biggy has been designed to do is to look across a vast variety of IT-related data to learn how the company operates and compare it to the problem scenario and other similar scenarios and suggest a solution. BigPanda has been using AI since the early days of the company, and deliberately designed two separate systems: one for the data layer and another for the AI, and this in a way prepared them for this shift to generative AI based on large language models.