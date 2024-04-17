New app allows you to track local pollen levels
The app is called Pollen Wise. It pulls pollen samples at the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency in Clifton.
The app is called Pollen Wise. It pulls pollen samples at the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency in Clifton.
How does $100 off an incredible pair of noise cancelling headphones sound? Here's a hint: like blissful silence.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
TikTok is experimenting with an all-new app that’s just for sharing photos with text updates. It’s called TikTok Notes, and it’s available now in Australia and Canada.
Ready to meet the 2024 wide receiver prospects? Matt Harmon gets us ready for the NFL Draft with his breakdown of the deep class of WRs.
CommentSold, the e-commerce tech startup that provides web and video tools to online retailers, launched a new generative AI-powered tool on Wednesday that can sift through livestreamed footage and generate short product explainer videos for sellers to post to their website, app and social media platforms. The tool also uses speech recognition to generate captions.
Sony just launched a new batch of TVs, many of them with powerful processors. The TVs have also ditched the confusing alpha-numeric naming convention in favor of Bravia.
A law that gives spy agencies a "back door" to track Americans' activities is due to expire. Many lawmakers want to limit its scope or even let it die.
Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers are reporting less foot pain thanks to these comfy cuties.
Logitech has rolled out a new software tool called Logi AI Prompt Builder, which gives you quick access to ChatGPT's features.
It’s actually a perfect problem for generative AI to solve, and AIOps startup BigPanda, announced a new generative AI tool today called Biggy to help solve some of these issues faster. What Biggy has been designed to do is to look across a vast variety of IT-related data to learn how the company operates and compare it to the problem scenario and other similar scenarios and suggest a solution. BigPanda has been using AI since the early days of the company, and deliberately designed two separate systems: one for the data layer and another for the AI, and this in a way prepared them for this shift to generative AI based on large language models.
A Boeing engineer turned whistleblower will come before a Senate subcommittee Wednesday as the aviation giant faces mounting concerns about whether its planes are safe.
SpaceHopper, as the robot is called, could provide us the information to know more about the history of the universe.
Menteebot is a human-sized robot that’s stuffed with AI bells and whistles. Users can command the bot to do their bidding via natural language prompts and it can learn new tasks.
The watermark is a translucent version of the Snap logo with a sparkle emoji, and it will be added to any AI-generated image that are exported from the app or saved to the camera roll. The watermark, which is Snap's logo with a sparkle, denotes AI-generated images created using Snap's tools. On its support page, the company said removing the watermark from images will violate its terms of use.
Kick spring allergies to the curb, thanks to this dust-, dander-, pollen- and smoke-trapper.
There's more to it than just support. Two chiropractors, a sleep expert and a wellness adviser tell us what you need to know.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
'Just as soft, bouncy and absorbent as the name brand': Over 73,000 shoppers say these squishy sidekicks blend makeup effortlessly.
Dozens of prospective jurors are being questioned inside Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.