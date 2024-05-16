New app allows you to send text, audio and video messages to loved ones after you die

Psychic mediums performing séances are what people normally visualize when they think about receiving messages from the dead, but in 2024, all they need is their cell phone or computer.

Eternal Applications, a web hosting company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, launched an "after-life messaging platform" on Thursday that allows people to create personalized messages that will be delivered to family and friends after they die.

People will be able to use "easy-to-use-text, video and audio tools" to record and send messages, Eternal Applications said in a news release.

The company aims to provide "peace of mind to users" who want their legacy, wisdom or life stories shared and remembered, according to the release.

Pictured is a woman using Eternal Applications' "after-life messaging platform."

“Losing a loved one is among the most emotionally painful things that can occur and can continue tohurt for months and even years. Eternal Applications offers users a way to help their loved ones throughthis time,” Chris Jalbert, founder of Eternal Applications, said in the release. “Words fade over time, but by creating amessage your loved one gets to replay or reread as often as they want is priceless.”

How does Eternal Applications' app work?

Users can leave messages for any occasion, in which they won't be alive to celebrate, including upcoming birthdays holidays, holidays and anniversaries, the company said.

"It is often challenging to have difficult conversations face to face, and even harder to convey exactly whatyou want to convey in the moment, according to the release. "The Eternal Applications platform lets users craft their message exactly as they want it in a comfortable environment. Users can create their message while they are still of sound mind and the person that their loved ones want to remember."

Pictured is a woman and man using Eternal Applications' "after-life messaging platform."

Once a user creates their message, they can pick the recipient of the message and input that individual's contact information, the company said. When the date of the delivery arrives, Eternal Applications will then send the recipient a link to a secure page where they'll be able to read, view or listen to the message. The recipient can also download the message and save it to their phone, computer or tablet.

The app utilizes an administrator system that notifies when a user has died so their messages can be queued up, according to the release. An administrator can be anyone, but spouses, children or family members typically have that responsibility, Eternal Applications said.

How much does Eternal Applications' app cost?

Messages can be bought as part of three packages, which all have a 50-year delivery window, according to the release. Recipients will also have the ability to edit and delete the messages for free at any time in the future, the company said.

The costs of the services vary and have three plans, including:

Basic ($49.99 for one message with 10 unique recipients)

Plus ($99.99 for three messages with 30 unique recipients)

Premium ($149.99 for 10 messages with 100 unique recipients)

All purchases are one-time buys, so no subscriptions are needed, according to the release. All message types cost the same, Eternal Applications said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eternal Applications' new app allows dead people to message loved ones