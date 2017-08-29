'Worked until he couldn't stand any more': Exhausted deputy praised for incredible Hurricane Harvey efforts

A photo of an exhausted police officer after a 12-hour shift helping rescue Hurricane Harvey victims has been shared by thousands online.

Texas sheriff’s deputy Robert Goerlitz was captured passed out through tiredness following a night shift in the wake of catastrophic flooding in the Texas metropolis.

He was grabbing some much-needed sleep having “worked until he couldn't stand anymore”, the photo caption explained.

“This photo was sent to me by friend at the Harris County Sheriff's Office,” the Facebook post said.

“This deputy worked 12+ hours through the night, doing high water rescues.

“This man and hundreds more just like him are out there, saving Texans!! Much respect sir!”

Online praise

His incredible efforts have been praised online, with one posting: “I know this man personally and he truly is a hero. He has always put others before himself both personally and professionally. I am honored to call this man a friend.”

An estimated 30,000 people have been left temporarily homeless following ‘unprecedented’ flooding after a year’s rain fell in just a week.

Many inspiring acts of heroism and kindness have emerged from the devastation, including a dramatic live TV rescue.

However, a famous pastor accused of failing to open megachurch for victims has sparked a huge online backlash.

