'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Pays Homage to the Original, Lynda Carter

It was an epic meeting of two wonderful women as Gal Gadot met Lynda Carter.

Gadot bowed to Carter at the red carpet premiere of Wonder Woman in L.A. Thursday night, a playful homage to the woman who first brought the DC Comics heroine to life in the 70s.

Carter, 65, took to Instagram to give her fans a look at the meeting, saying, “Wonderful (see what I did there?) to be with the lovely @gal_gadot at the world premiere of Wonder Woman!!”

She starred as the iconic character on TV from 1975 to 1977, and quickly gained notoriety for her stunning costume.

Gadot first emerged as the titular hero in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Her solo turn as Wonder Woman is the first time the superhero has been depicted in a live-action film.

Wonder Woman, which also stars Chris Pine and is set during World War I, premieres next Friday, June 2.

Gadot will reprise the role in Justice League, which is due out later this year.

