Here's why Paul Bettany turned down role in The Crown

Avengers: Infinity War star Paul Bettany has revealed why he turned down the role of Prince Philip in The Crown.

Paul was in negotiations to join the star-studded ensemble for Netflix's third season of royal drama The Crown, taking over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith.

However, it later came to light that he'd cut off talks with Netflix because his busy schedule simply wouldn't have allowed him the time it takes to make The Crown.

Speaking on today's Lorraine (April 11), Paul explained: "We discussed it. We just couldn't come to terms on dates really. [That] is all that happened.

"100%, I'll remain a fan of it – it's fantastic," he added.

The role has ultimately been given to Tobias Menzies, who'll now star opposite Olivia Colman who takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy.





Paul was joined on Lorraine Kelly's sofa by his Infinity War co-star Elizabeth Olsen, where the pair admitted that they were given fake scripts to keep the plot details secret.

"It's [the plot] kept secret from us, I still don't know what it is," Elizabeth said. "I didn't see half the script, they gave us pages that only pertain to our characters and then they verbally explained things to us. And even then we had lies in our script."

"We have fake stories," added Paul. "Fake endings."

Catch Paul on the big screen this year in both Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story, and next year in Avengers 4.

Netflix has yet to announce when The Crown's third season will begin streaming worldwide.

