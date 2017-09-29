Here's Where to Get Free Coffee and Other Deals for National Coffee Day

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Is coffee your best friend? If so, Friday is your big moment: Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, which means a slew of caffeine slingers are offering up discounts in celebration—and we can tell you how to score these deals.

As always, some deals might not be offered at your local restaurant or chain, so call ahead if you want to avoid abject disappointment.

Dunkin' Donuts: Customers can buy one hot signature coffee, get a second one for free (medium, large, or extra-large). The chain and its franchisees will also donate 14 tons of coffee to the American Red Cross.

Krispy Kreme: Starting Sept. 29 and through Oct. 1, Krispy Kreme customers can get a free drink—any size Krispy Kreme signature hot brewed blends or a small Krispy Kreme premium iced coffee.

McDonald's: The fast food chain is offering any small McCafe for $2.

Giving Back

Instead of offering freebies to customers, some brands are using National Coffee Day to give back to others.

Starbucks: The chain is sticking with its tradition of not offering free coffee on Sept. 29. However, it will remove menu boards for three days, and instead share information with customers about how their coffee purchases "helps make a difference for those whose livelihoods depend on it."

Caribou: While Caribou isn't offering free drinks either, it will donate 10% of National Coffee Day and October sales (up to $250,000) to CancerCare, a nonprofit organization offering support, education and financial assistance to those affected by cancer.

