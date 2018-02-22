'Walking Dead' Star Admits To That Eye-Opening Mistake

At this point in “The Walking Dead” timeline, longtime zombie hunter Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) could probably fire a weapon with his eyes closed, so the question is, uh, did he?

A certain optical mystery involving Carl has been plaguing fans since Season 7. It seems there was a pretty big mistake on the episode “Something They Need,” but we haven’t been able to confirm the truth.

Until now.

First, a quick recap: In the episode, the Alexandrian survivors (including Carl) head to the Oceanside community to retrieve some guns and end up staving off an incoming horde of walkers in the process.

After the intense scenes aired, the internet couldn’t get over one tiny detail.

It looked like Carl Grimes was aiming his weapon with the wrong eye.

Carl, eye can't believe what you're doing. More

Carl lost his right eye in Season 6 of the show, so when it appeared he was aiming with his patch, Twitter reacted accordingly.

This episode has me confused. Why is Carl aiming/holding the gun to his patched eye #TheWalkingDeadpic.twitter.com/mDCw4FhhfO

— Ali (@TvvitterGod1) March 27, 2017

Carl was 100 percent holding his gun scope to his patched eye #TheWalkingDeadpic.twitter.com/f3ucQuA7SY

— Daniel Sanchez (@d_sanchezchi) March 27, 2017

I'm sure losing an eye is tough, but sighting with your socket under a patch ain't gonna do any good, Carl. #TheWalkingDeadpic.twitter.com/D12g93od78

— Dane (@SeeDaneRun) March 27, 2017

And it didn’t stop with that scene.

I'm hitting the hay, but will leave you with this..Carl sighting in with his missing eye. Goodnight @KennedyJBrownpic.twitter.com/7nz7RBRduN

— Missy Wissy (@MyForestFarm) April 11, 2017

From the still images, it seemed like an obvious gaffe. But when we asked “Walking Dead” executive producer David Alpert about the incident at New York Comic-Con last fall, he denied any mistake.

Alpert told us he didn’t believe Carl was aiming with the patch and dismissed the tweets as “pretty funny.”

When carl tried to shoot with his bad eye #TheWalkingDeadpic.twitter.com/YMPq1vSQQA

— frodo (@petitbellele) March 27, 2017

We didn’t see Alpert’s response coming, so we couldn’t just leave the mystery there.

Since (spoiler alert) our favorite cowboy-hat-wearing, pudding-eating cast member is leaving for good this Sunday due to a fatal zombie bite, we took the opportunity to ask him in a conference call on Tuesday for his thoughts on eye-gate.