'The Walking Dead' Might've Spoiled A Twist About Rick Grimes' Death

We get it. Things aren’t looking great for Rick Grimes.

The last we saw him, Andrew Lincoln’s character was riding around on his white horse, a la Khaleesi, trying to lead the zombie herds away from the super sick camp they’ve all built, where everyone happily gets along during the times when there’s not a mutiny.

But Rick’s horse got spooked when another large zombie herd showed up, throwing him off so violently he gets impaled by some metal sticking out of concrete rubble. Rick passed out as the two large herds closed in.

It wasn’t ideal.

It sure seemed like a cliffhanger. We’re heading into Rick’s last episode after all. However, “Walking Dead” might’ve already spoiled how Rick survives the latest chaos.

In a trailer that aired at San Diego Comic-Con over summer, a few different shots might have given away Rick’s fate. I’ve scoured footage from the previous Season 9 episodes and can’t find the scenes anywhere, which leads me to believe they’ve yet to air.

One of the moments is a quick clip in which Rick appears to be waking up as a zombie approaches, gaining consciousness just in time to possibly thwart an attack. (Hey, it could just be Norman Reedus stirring him up in the morning to say hello. But I’d lean toward the former.)

Another shot shows someone in boots, leaking blood out all willy nilly, seemingly walking on that bridge Rick cared so much about building all season. If those are Rick’s boots, it means he somehow picked himself off the metal bar that impaled him. As long as he’s had his tetanus shot, our boy’s got a chance!

It also plays into the next shot from the trailer.

OK, the coup de grâce. There’s no question who we’re looking at in this one. It’s Mr. Grimes favoring the side of his body that’s been spouting blood everywhere. He’s just chillin’ on the bridge while his friends run to the rescue. Yay!