Everything You Need To Know About Surviving Infidelity

Whether you just found out about your partner’s cheating or have known for a while, the sting of infidelity is hard to shake. Cheating is a huge betrayal that can leave you feeling powerless and emotional.

If you’re reeling from a heartbreaking revelation about your relationship, know that you don’t need to make any decisions right now. We’ve compiled 12 articles that will help you decide what’s right for you.

View photos (CSA IMAGES/PRINTSTOCK COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES) More

Finding out that your spouse has been unfaithful can leave you feeling utterly powerless. “Is leaving the right decision?” you ask yourself. “Is it worth staying and working through our relationship problems?”

The most important thing to remember as you process the pain is that you don’t need to make any immediate decisions. As emotional as you may be now, knee-jerk reactions will likely only make the situation worse.

View photos (JACQUIE BOYD VIA GETTY IMAGES) More

Those first days and weeks after finding out about the affair were some of the loneliest of my life. Even though I had done nothing wrong, I felt shame and embarrassment that kept me from confiding in my friends. My uncertainty about the future and the tiny glimmer of hope I had that we might be able to make it through this kept me silent.