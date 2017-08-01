    'Va-Mooch!' - How America's newspapers reacted to Anthony Scaramucci's shock departure

    Sarah Millar
    View photos

    Anthony Scaramucciwas removed as Donald Trump's communications director on Monday, ending a tumultuous eleven days in the role.

    The president made the decision following a request from John Kelly, the new White House chief of staff, who insiders said wanted to make clear he was in charge.

    "A great day at the White House!" Mr Trump tweeted.

    The latest swing in a whip-lash inducing week of news from the White House set newspaper editors scurrying for the best headlines. We suspect the brash Wall Street financier will be Mooch missed.

    The New York Times

    View photos
    New York Times

    New York Post

    View photos
    New York Post

    Daily News

    View photos
    Daily News

    The Metro

    View photos
    The Metro

    Washington Post

    View photos
    Washington Post

    The News Star

    View photos
    The News Star

    Boston Herald

    View photos
    Boston Herald

    Las Vegas Review Journal

    View photos
    Las Vegas Review Journal

    The 11 wild days of 'The Mooch', in pictures

     