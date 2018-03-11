'This Is U.S.' Is All Tears With Ben, Jared And Sarah In 'SNL' Parody

“Saturday Night Live” couldn’t wait to do a “This Is Us” parody with guest host Sterling K. Brown, who plays grown triplet brother Randall Pearson on the hit NBC series.

“SNL’s” version is a sad, twisted mix of three folks in a series called “This Is U.S.” It’s the “real-life drama happening in our government every day,” says the spoof ad for the program. It’s like the other series “without the good parts.”

Brown plays Ben Carson, wailing, “All of it is wrong.” Then there’s a mortified Sarah Huckabee Sanders (played by Aidy Bryant), who denies a story about porn-star sex as she stares at Post-it notes on her lectern reading: “Stop lying,” and: “Seriously, what are you doing?”

The third figure is played by Pete Davidson, drinking from a bottle of booze, on the phone, saying: “United Arab Emirates? Hey, this is Jared Kushner. Is there any way I could borrow like $800 million dollars?”

A promo says: “You’ll be laughing through tears, except without the laughing ... so just regular crying.”

It’s real. It’s painful.

Check it out up top.