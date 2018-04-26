There's TWO new Star Trek movies coming

From Digital Spy

It's a good time to be a Star Trek fan. There's going to be not one, but two movies coming centred on the Trekkie universe.

Paramount confirmed at CinemaCon on Wednesday (April 25) that the studio is working on more Star Trek films with Skydance, and chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos said there's "two of them" on the way (via The Hollywood Reporter).

However, that is pretty much all he was willing to tell us for now...

We already know that Quentin Tarantino is boldly going where he's never gone before by developing a Trek movie alongside JJ Abrams, so could this be one of them?

Abrams directed 2009's Star Trek reboot and its 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness. He also produced the follow-up, 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

Although, earlier this month, Trek actor and co-writer Simon Pegg doubted that Tarantino would actually direct his movie.

"I don't think Quentin is going to direct it, because he's got his California movie [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] to do and then I think [he's] only doing one more film after that," he said.

"I doubt – I don't think he could get around to directing a Star Trek in two-three years."

Pegg also confirmed at the time that there would be a sequel to Star Trek Beyond, which could of course be the second movie Paramount hinted at.

"I know we're doing more. I'd love to – I love those guys. It's, of course, difficult because we lost Anton [Yelchin] and moving forward without him still feels unimaginable," Pegg told The Quietus.

So, based on pure speculation, are we to expect Paramount's two Trek movies to be a Tarantino-envisioned (but not directed) Star Trek standalone alongside what would be Star Trek 4?

Only time will tell, but we're excited to find out...

