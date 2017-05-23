What It's Like to Travel Through 4 Countries In 3 Months With 2 Kids

From Redbook

Coconuts falling on the roof and roosters crowing at 4 a.m. That's our soundtrack to Kauai.

The louvered screens of the bedroom window let in the ocean breeze and the white-noise whoosh of the surf, shot through with those sharp, full-throated calls. On the second night, my husband turned to me and said, "I'm going to kill that rooster."

The roosters were messing with my husband's sanity. Me, I kind of liked them. Chickens everywhere are part and parcel of life in Hawaii, and they came along with the open-air bungalow, the fruit trees, the warm air, the sunshine, the sand from the beach across the road nding its way into my sons' hair at the end of the day.

So began our family's sabbatical summer to Kauai, Hawaii; Hokkaido, Japan; northern Italy; and Norway. My husband, Matt, and I had been planning the trip for two years. It was a way to be together as a family - to adventure with our sons, Felix and Teddy, ages 5 and 3, as nascent sentient beings, and to see what stuck. What did we want them to remember? That we weren't afraid to go. That we sought out the world on the map on their bedroom wall and brought it to life, in all the vivid, surprising, messy ways that life comes.

We kept a family trip journal as one way to see what stuck. Each person contributed a highlight and lowlight from each day, along with at least one new thing. The chickens and coconuts made it into Day One (Teddy: new thing). The 4 a.m. rooster concert made it into Day 2 (Matt: lowlight).

The boys, though, slept right through the show. Back home, one of the things I despise most is my weekday role as the household alarm clock: Wake up, get dressed, go to the bathroom, wash your hands, brush your teeth, eat breakfast, we'll be late for school, I have to get to work, hurryuphurryuphurryup. I longed for the expansiveness of waking up at our leisure - to wake up whenever we woke up, to go back to sleep when needed. In Hawaii, I wore earplugs. To me, those chickens signified a kind of liberation.

Kuai

View photos Photo credit: Bonnie Tsui More

The boys called it "our world trip." It started last spring with a countdown on the refrigerator, each calendar square carefully x-ed out in black marker by our older son, Felix. Every morning, he sighed.

"I wish we were going on our world trip today," he'd say, grumbling into his bowl of cereal. His eagerness to leave the everyday startled and excited me, in equal parts. One day, there were no more boxes to cross off.

We mapped our route with places we knew and loved (Hawaii, Italy) and those we knew not at all (the island of Hokkaido in Japan, Norway), alternating laid-back destinations with more challenging travel. Our children were young, after all, and we wanted it to be fun. We booked around-the- world tickets and stayed mostly in lodgings we found on Airbnb, interspersed with the odd campsite, hostel, hot-springs resort, and airport hotel-and one week spent volcano-hopping, driving around the res- tive, remote island of Hokkaido in an RV. Each spot and its sensory details embodied some larger idea about place and culture.

In Hawaii, our initial goal was decompression from that habitual hurry-up-and-go routine. Matt, who runs an environmental consulting rm in San Francisco and had finally granted himself a break, was especially happy to avoid the commute. We started with three weeks in a house just big enough to accommodate a rotating cast of visiting family and old friends who now lived on Oahu. Three weeks, it turned out, was just the right amount of time for remembering how to relax. The boys spent hours in the ocean at Tunnels Beach, where a wide, shallow reef kept them safe, and marine fauna-baby parrot sh, big green sea turtles, even a spotted eagle ray-kept them entertained. They learned to identify humuhumunukunukuapua'a, Hawaii's state fish, and how to pronounce the name with confidence. There were long walks to and from the beach, Felix and Teddy skipping and chatty. There were naps on the couch. Days without e-mail. Surfing daily. There was time to wander and wonder. One day Felix asked me how babies are made. So I drew him a diagram in our journal. (This trip was also about challenging ourselves, after all.)