'A Total Witch Hunt.' President Trump's Anger Over Michael Cohen Raid Continues With Early-Morning Tweets

President Donald Trump continued to seethe Tuesday morning over the FBI raid of his longtime attorney Michael Cohen, expressing his displeasure in a pair of tweets.

“Attorney Client privilege is dead!” Trump tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!”

Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said Monday that the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York had executed several search warrants to seize communication between Cohen and Cohen’s clients, and that the warrants were partially because of a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Ryan categorized the search as “completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” arguing that it resulted “in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients.”

While Trump did not mention Cohen or the raid by name, the reference to his personal attorney was clear: On Monday night, Trump railed against the situation, calling it “disgraceful” and calling the special counsel’s office biased and politically motivated.

“These people have the biggest conflicts of interest I have ever seen,” he said at a meeting of military advisers Trump had called to address a suspected chemical gas attack in Syria.”Democrats — all. Either Democrats or a couple of Republicans who worked for President Obama. They’re not looking at the other side — Hillary Clinton… all of the crimes that were committed, all of the things that happened that everybody is very angry about from the Republican side and the independent side. They only keep looking at us.”

Trump also declined to rule out the possibility of firing Mueller on Monday night. “We’ll see what happens,” he said. “Many people have said you should fire him.”