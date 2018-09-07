'I Was Terrified': Inside a History-Making Protest With the Women Who Took on the Miss America Competition

When the 2018 Miss America competition concludes on Sunday night, it will mark the first time in nearly a century that it has taken place without a swimsuit round. While those in today’s pageant world may disagree on the merits of the change, it’s been a long time coming.

It was 50 years ago when, on Sept. 7, 1968, a group of women bused down from New York City to Atlantic City, N.J., to protest Miss America. Dubbing the swimsuit competition a “cattle auction,” this “group of angry ladies” as TIME called them back then, took to the boardwalk.

But the demonstrators, organized by the group New York Radical Women, weren’t just calling for the end of the swimsuit competition, or even the abolition of the show in general. They had seized on Miss America as an example of a broader problem: the celebration of women who fit limited beauty standards and filled limited roles in society. The demonstrators had been active participants in the civil rights and antiwar movements; their 10-point manifesto also rebuked the pageant for supporting the Vietnam War, by sending Miss America protest winners to rally the troops, and for its lack of racial diversity, which led another group of activists to start a Miss Black America pageant that same year.

A half-century later, six women who were there spoke to TIME about what their protest did and didn’t accomplish — and what that means for future women’s rights activism.

On the Decision to Protest Miss America

Carol Hanisch, then 26 : At a New York Radical Women meeting in August, we were watching an art film, Schmeerguntz, that had clips of beauty pageant contestants. I’m an Iowa farm girl who grew up with a family that watched the Miss America pageant with great interest. The whole family would gather around the set and pick a favorite, so when I was a teen I thought these women were fantastic and beautiful and this is what I was supposed to be like. But even though we spent so much money and time trying, none of us ever felt good about how we looked, and we certainly weren’t comfortable in the clothes we had to wear — those scratchy bras, girdles that give you a stomachache, high heels that killed our feet and our back. As I watched [the film], it dawned on me that the Miss America pageant would be a really great way to get women’s liberation in the public consciousness.

Kathie Amatniek, known as “Sarachild,” then 25: There was an idea that women were already liberated, that we won the vote and that was it. The unequal pay, we were told, was because we weren’t qualified or weren’t interested in it. Well, when I was part of Freedom Summer in Mississippi, SNCC [the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee] taught us that the best thing that you can do for the movement is to raise white people’s consciousness about [how] they, too, are oppressed in the U.S., which is not as democratic as it claims to be in many ways. So I felt I was on assignment from the civil rights movement.

Robin Morgan, then 27: I had left the Yippie steering committee for the [protests] at the Chicago Democratic National Convention to organize this pageant protest and [the Yippies] thought I was crazy, that the revolution was going to begin in Chicago. I said, I’m going to organize Atlantic City instead, because the other was basically male-defined and women had no real voice in it. It was beginning to dawn on us that “the Left” was, in its own way, as sexist as the Right. And that was a crushing blow.

Alix Kates Shulman, then 36: To me, this particular demonstration was personal. I felt very strongly about the oppressiveness of beauty standards, having graduated high school in suburban Cleveland in the ’50s, when you all had to look alike, and that is what I fled. I moved to New York to go to graduate school and then got a really good job as an encyclopedia editor — but when I became pregnant, I had to leave my job. In 1967, I heard about New York Radical Women on alternative radio, and [the group] became the most important thing in my life. I was welcomed as a housewife mother, as a representative of the people that this revolution was supposed to be liberating.

Hanisch: We weren’t opposed to the contestants; we were opposed to the pageants that pitted women against each other in beauty contests.