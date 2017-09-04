'Stop the Kimsanity' - How news of North Korea's nuclear test was reported around the world

Newspaper front pages from the New York Post and Taiwan

North Korea has claimed a "perfect success" for its most powerful nuclear test so far, a further step in the development of weapons capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Sunday's test by Kim Jong-un's regime had an estimated strength of 50 kilotons, defence ministry officials told a parliamentary briefing on Monday as Seoul agreed "it is time to strengthen" a military response against the North.

The nuclear test was the first since US President Donald Trump took office in January. Mr Trump, asked if he would attack the North, said, "We'll see."

Here's how regional and world media reacted...

North Korea: Enemies are 'hell-bent' on escalation

North Korea has launched a scathing attack on the “warmongers” in Seoul, along with South Korea’s allies in Washington and Tokyo, following Sunday’s missile launch.

Official media in Pyongyang criticised the response from the South Korea “puppet forces” in calling for more UN action against the North and the “introduction of nuclear strategic assets into South Korea”.

“This is not only the height of the persecution mania of those upset by the recent launch of the Juche weapon but also useless racket of those hell-bent on escalating confrontation,” said a commentary from the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which was produced by official KCNA news agency.

Juche is North Korea’s home-grown ideology which promotes self-reliance and devotion to the country’s rulers.

China: Seoul and Washington are at fault

China's Global Times newspaper said Beijing should resist tougher sanctions on North Korea and blamed heightened tensions on the US and South Korea.

The newspaper, which is produced by The People's Daily, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, also warned against cutting off Pyongyang's oil supply and closing the border.

"If North Korea's nuclear activities don't contaminate China's northeastern regions, China should avoid imposing overly aggressive sanctions on North Korea, it said in an editorial.

View photos The China Daily More

"The root cause of the North Korean nuclear issue is that the military pressure of the Washington-Seoul alliance generates a sense of insecurity for Pyongyang who then believes that owning a nuclear strike capability is its sole guarantee for the survival of the regime."

Officials in Beijing regularly blame Seoul and Washington for raising tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Taiwan: Pyongyang must stop undermining security in the region

Taiwan’s newspapers splashed on Monday with the escalating crisis over North Korea’s nuclear test, with the China Times opting for a chilling full page picture of a mushroom cloud.

Other newspapers opted to show Kim Jong-un inspecting his missiles.

View photos Taipei Times More