New 'Star Wars' Postage Stamps Are 'Bleep Bloop' Beautiful

These stamps will be perfect for sending packages to a galaxy far, far away.

Britain’s postal service, the Royal Mail, is marking the upcoming release of the new “Star Wars” movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” with a set of eight related postage stamps.

Maz Kanata, Chewbacca, Supreme Leader Snoke, BB-8, R2-D2, C-3PO, K-2SO and a Porg appear on the stamps, which were designed by British artist Malcolm Tween.

These new #StarWars Stamps look incredible. The artist, @MalcolmTween, shows how they were created from start to finish. Check it out! #Porgpic.twitter.com/CmqeinVDLT — Royal Mail Stamps (@RoyalMailStamps) September 4, 2017

Four of the stamps also contain hidden details which can only be seen under UV light, according to the service.

Fans may pre-order the stamps via the Royal Mail website or buy them at post office branches across the United Kingdom on Oct. 12. The highly-anticipated movie opens in theaters in December.

