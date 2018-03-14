'A star just went out': Stephen Hawking hailed by scientists and celebrities as 'an inspiration to us all'

Stephen Hawking receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Barack Obama - AFP

Nasa has led the tributes to Stephen Hawking, saying his "theories unlocked a universe of possibilities".

The renowned British physicist, who was one of the world's finest scientific minds, died on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Tributes poured on social media as scientists and celebrities hailed a man who had brought complex science to the masses with his best-seller "A Brief History of Time".

The US space agency described Professor Hawking as an "ambassador of science".

"Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on the Space Station in 2014," it tweeted.

Lawrence M. Krauss, the theoretical physicist and best-selling author, said a "star just went out in the cosmos".

"We have lost an amazing human being. Stephen Hawking fought and tamed the cosmos bravely for 76 years and taught us all something important about what it truly means to celebrate about being human. I will miss him."

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said "his passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake".

Tobias Ellwood, the Defence Minister, said Prof Hawking was "an inspiration to us all, whatever our station in life, to reach for the stars".

He tweeted: "RIP Sir, You epitomised true courage over adversity as you explained the wonders of the universe to the world. Your achievements symbolise the pwr of the human mind.

The scientist's fame led to appearances on sitcoms, films about his life and music being written about him.

Jonathan Ross lamented that humankind was significantly down on intelligence points following Prof Hawking's death.

Actor Macaulay Culkin described Prof Hawking as a "genius", adding that the physicist was also his favourite Simpsons character.

Errol Morris, who made a biographical documentary film called A Brief History of Time, said he was "funny, perverse, and, of course, brilliant".

Greenpeace USA thanked Prof Hawking for helping people understand their place in the universe and for "leaving us in awe and wonder".

Musicians also paid tribute, with KT Tunstall tweeting: "Wow. What a life. What an extraordinary Human Being. Enjoy the cosmos Stephen Hawking, the biggest and most mysterious adventure that we all get to go on one day... RIP £genius."

Sean Carroll, a physics professor at US university Caltech, said: "Stephen Hawking was the rare famous scientist who deserved every bit of his fame. A brilliant physicist and an inspirational person. And quite a character."